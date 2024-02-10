Sukhendu Sekhar Ray’s point of order in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 29(2) on the need for any business for a day to be transacted only if it is listed by the Chairperson

Sir, I am referring to Rule 29(2). And, we are not disputing the authority of the Chair rather this rule empowers the Chair that any issue can be discussed with the permission of the Chair even if it is not listed in the List of Business. That is the rule. So, we accept that. This bickering, this exchange of heat could not have been there provided your Honour could have told, at the very beginning, that a communication was received from Shri Jayant Chaudhary… Sir, I am not creating any controversy. Please listen to me. We are not creating any controversy. सर, आप मुझे बोिने दीनजए। प्िीज़, मुझे एक नमनट बोिने दीनजए। महोदय, नजन्हें भारत रत्न नदये गये हैं, उनके निए हम सभी के मन में, हमारी पाटी के मन में श्रद्धा है। हम इस पर कोई नडरप्यूट नहीं चाहते हैं, िेनकन आज जो कु छ भी हुआ, वह ठीक नहीं हुआ। इसके निए पहिे ही बता देना चानहए था नक यह इश्यू नडरकस होना है।