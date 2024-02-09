Sukhendu Sekhar Ray’s intervention during Question Hour regarding the need for the Railway Minister to give appropriate replies

Sir, according to the Minister or the Chair, the question that was put by hon. Member of my party may not be related with the main question. The Minister could have said that since is not related to the question, he will not answer it. Instead of that, in an excitement, he said that there should be an orientation course for the new Member, etc. He said it. Sir, I am not supporting what my Member has said. But that does not mean… Sir, I am pointing out