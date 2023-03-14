Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, on March 14, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, suggested arranging shows of the Oscar-winning documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’; for children across the country to inculcate in them awareness about elephant conservation

Sir, I would just like to remind you that as per the normal procedure of the House, firstly, the Leader of the House, then the Leader of the Opposition, then the leaders of the various political parties — and, as it is a special occasion, then, obviously, the Members of the Parliament who are, by profession, performing artists — should get the chance to speak. Anyway, it was not maintained. With this rider, I would like to submit before you that whatever has been stated by my hon. colleagues, I share their views, but, through you, I would like to request Shri Bhupender Yadav, the hon. Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for organizing special film shows, particularly of the Elephant Whisperers, for the children, for the schoolgoing boys and girls because day in and day out, the elephants are being killed by speedy trains and poachers. If we organize these shows, it will have a positive thought in the minds of our children. Thank you, Sir.