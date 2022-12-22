Sukhendu Sekhar Ray asked during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on 22.12.22 whether the government is taking any steps to investigate the archaeological remains of Chandraketugarh in Bengal using satellite and radar technology

Sir, Chandraketugarh near Kolkata had been a centre of civilization right from the fourth Century B.C. and an international hub of maritime trade. My question to the hon. Minister is: Would the Government explore the mounds of Chandraketugarh also for high resolution satellite imaging along with ground penetrating radar to search the buried sites as has been done in other States. Sir, I had specifically asked whether the Government was considering Chandraketugarh for exploring.