Lok Sabha

February 10, 2023

Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s intervention during the Finance Minister’s reply on the General Discussion on the Union Budget for 2023-24, on February 10, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, alleging the Union government’s attempting of an economic blockade of Bengal

Madam, I along with 10 MPs met Giriraj Singh ji and we had a long discussion for one hour. Giriraj Singh ji attended the meeting with all his officials and we 10 MPs were there. He clarified these issues to us. … He asked us to send the Cabinet Minister of Government of West Bengal. I went back and reported this to the Chief Minister. … The Chief Minister sent the Minister to talk to Giriraj Singh ji. There was a long meeting. Everything was sorted out. Rs.37,000 crore have not been released. … So, Madam, our allegation is that you are trying to blockade our State of West Bengal economically.