Shanta Chhetri’s Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha on 22.12.22 on top soil erosion from the Himalayas in Darjeeling and Sikkim

Sir, I would like to draw the kind attention of this august House to the Task Force set up around 1980 by the Government of India which found that more than 250 million metric tonnes of valuable top soil and boulders are annually being washed down to the rivers and valleys from the Darjeeling-Sikkim Himalaya alone. This will result in bleak future for the farmers of the hilly region unless some urgent measures are taken up. Therefore, I humbly urge the august House to draw the kind attention of hon. Agriculture Minister to it and take the help of experts in this field for sustainable land use pattern in the Himalayas.