Saugata Roy’s supplementary question during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha as to when investment as a percentage of GDP will rise to 39%, as it happened during FY12

Sir, the Minister has given a detailed reply. But the fact is that due to high level of debt of the Government, the investment has come down. It was as high as 38-39 per cent of GDP. It came down to 32 per cent of GDP in 2022-23. The reply states that the overall investment in economy was consolidated at 29.2 per cent in 2022-23 and has improved to 29.8 per cent. Obviously, the Minister has stated in his reply that this is due to pandemic, low revenue collection and NPAs in the banks which the Government is trying to set right. May I ask the hon. Minister as to when, as per the Government’s estimate, investment rate will go up to 39 per cent as it happened in 2011- 12? What are the further steps being taken by the Government in this regard? Investment is very low and all the tall talk of the Government has not resulted in investment going up.