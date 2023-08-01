Saugata Roy rising to oppose The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 in the Lok Sabha

Sir, with all the vehemence at my command, I beg to oppose the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. As has been mentioned before, this Bill is well outside the legislative competence of Parliament because of the Supreme Court’s past judgement in CA No.2357 of 2017 on 11th May, 2023 in the matter of Government of NCT of Delhi versus Union of India. Now, to override the Supreme Court judgement, the Government has brought forward a Bill. This is totally autocratic. …सर, आपनेप्रेमचन्द्रन जी जो को चारबार बोलनेका मौका टदयाहै। मझुेभी एक-दोबारबोलनेका मौका दीटजए।…I want to say that this is total abrogation of the legislative power of the National Capital Territory of Delhi under Article 239AA of the Constitution. सर, मैंटबल का टवरोध करताह ूं।…आप भीहमारेसाथ सहमत हैं।