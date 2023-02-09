Santanu Sen’s question during Question Hour on February 9, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on the steps being taken by the government of India to remove the perception among the people that the government is trying to control the judiciary

Sir, as a law abiding citizen, I am really worried because there is a prevailing public perception because of certain events and certain statements that our Government is trying to have a direct control over the judiciary. My question before my learned Minister is: What step is being taken by your Government to clear this confusion amongst the common people at large?