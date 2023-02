Santanu Sen, on February 10, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, asking for Rajya Sabha TV to act impartially

Sir, I would definitely be on the point. My submission is that surely videography should not be done inside the House. I do agree with you. You may please form a committee and inquire, but, at the same time, my submission would be, another part of the story is remaining untouched. Can our learned Chair take any step to see that