Santanu Sen in the Rajya Sabha requested the government during Question Hour on 22.12.22 to solve the issue of a company named VFS creating problems in issuing UK visas

Sir, I would like to put this question to the hon. Minister. So far as U.K. visa is concerned, there is one organization called VFS which is creating so much of problems. Even if the family members are giving applications together, they are getting separate dates. They are literally in a mood of minting money. My question to the learned Minister is: Why can’t this VFS sort of organization be tackled properly? Though I must appreciate that whenever our learned Minister is approached personally, he happens to be very much helpful. But these types of organizations must be taken note of very carefully.