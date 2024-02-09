Saket Gokhale’s supplementary question during QuestionHour on the steps being taken by the Railways to reduce overcrowding in trains

Sir, through you, I would like to inform the hon. Minister that there are constant reports and complaints on social media from passengers regarding overcrowding in general compartments of trains and that unreserved passengers have now begun travelling in Sleeper and 3-Tier AC coaches. I just want to ask the hon. Minister as to what steps the Railways are taking to reduce overcrowding in trains and how does the Railways plan to increase the passenger capacity, since it is clear today that the number of passengers far exceeds the available capacity. Sir, it is related to the Railways. The questions have been asked earlier also about things which are not related to the main question. Sir, in the answer, he has given his election speech.