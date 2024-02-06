Saket Gokhale’s supplementary question during Question Hour on the reasons behind the promotion of unscientific homoeopathic treatments at AYUSH Wellness Centres

Sir, several AYUSH Wellness Centres have been opened by the Government across hospitals in India. These centres offer alternative treatment, including homoeopathy. There is a huge body of global documented and peer-reviewed work across decades, which shows that there are no results, showing that homoeopathy is an illegitimate form of medicinal treatment. In fact, it is quackery. Several countries have even banned homoeopathy. So, on what basis, is a quack and untested treatment, like homeopathy, being promoted in Ayush Wellness Centres in hospitals over modern science-based medicines across India?