Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee’s speech on The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

Sir, speaking on behalf of the All Indian Trinamool Congress on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, the first that I would like to state is that this Bill requires elaborate parliamentary deliberations and without such detailed deliberations, it would not be prudent for the Bill to be passed. Sir, in the Immigration and Foreigners Bill that is being deliberated upon today, we can see a trend of excessive centralisation of power and the purpose behind this is to single out critics of all sorts. We believe that this Bill could be misused fortargeting critics. Also, the question of violation of international human rights also arises here. There is also a need for discussion as to how this Bill would determine the subtle difference between an intruder and a refugee who is seeking refuge fearing for his life and for whom returning back possess a significant threat to his life. Questions have also arisen as to how this Bill would harmonize with the provisions contained in the Refugee Convention of the United Nations as it concerns the rights of those refugees, who faces the threats of being attacked upon, whose lives would be at risk if they are forced to return back. Further concerns have arisen as we have seen in the last couple of years multiple incidents of cancellations of visas. Whose visas are being cancelled? Of those who are criticising the Government. Visas are being cancelled for OCI card holders. The visas and OCI cards have been turned into a political weapon against the critics. These are not being cancelled on some legal grounds. These are being cancelled owing to the Government’s apathy to any kind of criticism. The critics would not be allowed to enter. It can also be seen that different foreign journalists who otherwise have problems with the Central Government, their visas too are being cancelled. Now, I would like to ask the Government through you that supposing in Bangladesh, a student studying in the Dhaka university while sitting at the Madhur’s canteen decides that he wants to come to India to do his research on the ‘Kanyashree’ scheme introduced by Ms. Mamata Banerjee, while the United Nations too has recognised this scheme and has termed it as a model for the world. Mrs. Sagarika Ghosh, the Deputy Leader of our party in the Rajya Sabha who is sitting here, many got irked as soon as she mentioned the name of Pandit Nehru yesterday. Now, I would like to state that there is a famous picture where Pandit Nehru could be seen sitting at the feet of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Now, I want to state that I am a son of a refugee family. I am a third generation refugee. I am the proud son of a refugee family. I am a third generation refugee. I consider my refugee ancestors as one of the greatest badges of my honour. To give uniformity to the jurisdiction across the States, you cannot straight-jacket this country. This transnational migration, people have been forced to migrate. The year 1947 witnessed that largest migration in the world. If someone wants to come to do research on the matter, a question is coming up as to whether that person would be granted a student visa. What is more important is that, suppose, like I was saying that Pandit Nehru, the reason for which the issue of Pandit Nehru came up, I would like to say in this regard, especially we are witnessing that this Bill which the Government wants to pass bypassing any parliamentary deliberations. We have seen that it is being discussed inside the parliament that 24 parganas districts of West Bengal, there are two 24 parganas – North 24 parganas and South 24 parganas, it is being insinuated that incursions are happening from those districts and the intruders are obtaining Aadhar and Voter ID card from there. Now, I was not aware, Sir, that Aadhar comes under the control of Ms. Mamata Banerjee. I was completely unaware about it. UIDAI authority, a statutory authority, regulates Aadhar. It is unfathomable as to how West Bengal comes into the scene. Election Commission is an autonomous, constitutional body. This EPIC and Voter ID card issue pertaining to this autonomous and constitutional body, which has now become a contentious one, our leader and hon. Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms. Mamata Bandyopadhyay, on the 27th February had raised the matter in Kolkata. The issue of duplicate EPIC cards meant for doing fraudulent activities in elections has now come to the fore in front of the nation. Many names from the States of Gujarat and Haryana have been included in the EPIC card numbers for West Bengal. Will these people from Gujarat and Haryana come to West Bengal with their Bengal voter cards to cast their vote? We categorically state that it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India to conduct free and fair elections. What has happened in Maharashtra and Delhi won’t be repeated in West Bengal as Mamata Bandyopadhyay is our leader’s name, Abhishek Bandyopadhyay is our leader’s name. We won’t let this happen in Bengal. I would like to state here that the hon. Chief Minister of West Bengal has mentioned that the Association of Billion Minds, whose name has now been altered to Nation with NaMo, this organization is sending people over to West Bengal through another such group which is India 360’s subsidiary. They are eyeing to control the electoral outcome in West Bengal by pushing in outsiders. This will not be allowed to happen. You will not succeed in this effort. We want to mention here that West Bengal is having the longest international border. It shares border with three neighbouring countries. In 2021, all of a sudden, the area of operation of BSF was increased to 50 kilometre inside our border compared to the earlier limit of 15 kilometre to our surprise. The rationale given for such a step was to give uniformity in jurisdiction across the States. You cannot straight jacket this country. Unity in diversity – different languages, different attires, different food habits, “Different languages, different opinions, different attires, Yet amidst this diversity, behold the great unity”- this is our tradition. You cannot straight jacket although you may try to do so. You will never able to impose one nation, one vote, one language and one leader on us. Recall that Pandit Nehru was sitting at the feet of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, who was mentioning to him about the ‘Indian pilgrimage’. ‘Indian pilgrimage’ is a famous poem which I would not recite in its entirety. Gurudev Tagore had shown the way to Pandit Nehru, the then future Prime Minister of this country. “Singing victory songs with the fervor of battle cries, Piercing through desert paths and mountain ranges, Those who came, all of them, Reside within me, none are far away, In my blood echoes the varied tunes of their voices.” “Here, one day, in ceaseless rhythm, A great Omkar resounded. In the heart’s chords, with the mantra of One, A war cry arose, unbounded. Through penance’s fire, in the One’s pyre, The many were sacrificed whole. Division faded, awakening created A vast and unified soul.” “Will the unbearable pain ever end, Giving birth to a mighty soul? The night fades, the mother awakens In her vast nest, On the ocean shores of India’s great being.” Lastly, I would like to state that pluralism and federal structure are our strength. The State of West Bengal was not consulted while drafting this Bill. A minimum respect should to be accorded to pluralism and federal structure. Let this Bill be sent to a select committee for a detailed deliberation. “In the rhythm of Odissi, in the gestures of Bharatanatyam, In the beats of the Santhali drum and the fervor of Bhangra, The night of a grand festival will awaken. On that night, On that starry, bursting Mehfil of a night, Do not forget me— The one with torn hands, an empty stomach, an uprooted heart, With drops of tears, blood, and sweat, Miles and miles of sorrow and love— A name whispered in pain and pride: Motherland, Freedom, India.” Thank You Sir. Jai Hind! Jai Bangla!”