Md Nadimul Haque’s Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha on the Union government’s need to release funds under NFSA owed to Bengal

Madam, the Union Government has withheld the release of Rs. 7,000 crores to our State of West Bengal to procure paddy under the National Food Security Act. The State Government has successfully acquired 8.52 lakh tons of paddy for the central pool this fiscal year. The State aims to achieve 80 per cent of its annual procurement target during the ongoing kharif season, which extends until the end of February. So, timely release of funds is crucial. Otherwise, the entire procurement process may be affected. The halt of funds to West Bengal stems from the need for NFSA logos and the Prime Minister’s pictures to be put up across all ration shops in the State. Madam, it is ridiculous that the Union Government is willing to jeopardise an entire State’s food security over the delay in plastering the Prime Minister’s image which is a time-taking task. This is the Union’s rationale to withhold the funds. Madam, let me read out a quote from Prime Minister Modi in 2018, and I quote, “Federalism is no longer the faultline of Centre-State relations but the definition of a new partnership of Team India.” However, since the current Government has come into power, there has been a systematic deprivation of States, pushing people into distress in regions where they are incapable of winning elections democratically. Madam, the Union Government has blatantly carried out anti-federal policies and engaged in fiscal federal terrorism, denying West Bengal funds worth rupees one lakh crores under several schemes. Despite pleas from our Chief Minister, party leaders and beneficiaries, the Union has chosen to remain indifferent. This goes against the very spirit of the Constitution. This goes against the people of West Bengal. I challenge you to fight us democratically, fight us in elections, but do not make crores of people suffer for your political vendetta. I urge this Government to immediately reimburse Rs. 7,000 crores for procuring paddy under the National Food Security Act. Thank you, Madam.