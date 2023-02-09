Md Nadimul Haque’s Supplementary Questions during Question Hour on February 9, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on the big monetary loss to the government of India in the OCI card scheme and encroachment of Indian cultural centres abroad

Sir, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has pulled up the Ministry of External Affairs for revenue losses and improper financial management in a recently-released audit report. My question is: Does the Ministry have any planned compensation mechanism in order to recover the revenue losses of Rs. 58.23 crores occurred because of misapplication of fees in the OCI Card Scheme? Sir, there has been setting up of Indian Cultural Centers abroad. A Center was taken up in Washington DC at a cost of 5.75 million dollars in 2013, and in Paris, it was taken up in 2011, which is now encroached. In the answer, it has been given that these properties have faced certain challenges in preparing them for their intended use. Sir, my question is: What is the plan of action and why has such a casual answer been given? Sir, if I am allowed to ask