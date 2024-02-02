Md Nadimul Haque’s supplementary questions during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha on steps taken to prevent derailments and how much of last year’s budget for the Railways was spent on the Kavach accident prevention system

Sir, I would like to ask the hon. Minister whether it is a fact that between 2017 and 2021, 217 consequential accidents and 1,800 other accidents took place and that derailments were the cause of majority of the accidents. If so, the details and the actions taken thereof. Sir, last year, the Railways spent Rs. 1,5,378 crores on its budget; Rs. 65,000 crore were spent from Government’s budgetary support and Rs. 40,000 crores from internal revenue. My question is: how much money has been spent on the warning system, that is, the kavach system, and how much has been spent on track upgradation? Sir, how much money has been spent?