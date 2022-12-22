Md Nadimul Haque’s reply in the Rajya Sabha on 22.12.22 in response to the Health Minister’s statement regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in India

Mr. Chairman, Sir, the Ministry of Health is doing a very commendable job and it is very much appreciated that they are taking steps. I have a few suggestions to make. There should not be any shortage of oxygen. I am sure, all the Ministries and the States and the Centre are looking into it. The migrant population last time suffered a lot. Steps should be taken so that the scenario is not repeated. There should be an increase in health professionals and also some financial help given to the States. Lastly, we all are responsible citizens. It is our duty also to make sure that all the Covid protocols are followed. सर, इस बार मत बोिलएगा िक थाली बजाओ। Thank you, Sir.