Lok Sabha MP Satabdi Roy’s Zero Hour mention on the govt’s need to fund its own schemes rather than wanting MPLAD funds for them

Honourable Chairperson Sir, I want to talk about some post offices in my Birbhum constituency, including the Margram Post Office. I know that today, in the era of email, fax, and WhatsApp, there is no value in writing letters. But apart from letters, the post office has many other functions that are executed to meet the collective demand from people. Some post offices in my area are in a dilapidated state, so when we demand renovation, the Ministry asks us to use the MP-LAD fund. You know that the MP-LAD is merely 5 crore rupees. There is a Bengali proverb which effectively means, living hand to mouth. There are some recommendations that go to the Ministry from the Post Office through us. If those are imposed on us, then we will not be able to do anything else. If the departments of the concerned ministry properly perform their tasks, then we can do something with the 5 crore rupees; or if the MP-LAD fund is increased, we will gladly do everything. Thank you.