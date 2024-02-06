Jawhar Sircar’s supplementary questions during Question Hour on grid problems regarding renewable energy and delayed payments for discoms

Sir, I had asked a question in relation to the variable characteristic of renewable energy. As you know, solar energy goes up in spikes and then falls down; as you know, wind energy also has its variations. Renewable energy per se has a strong variability factor which the Minister himself has mentioned. But the answer to my question is, ‘No’; there is no problem of grid stability. Would the Minister like to hold on to the statement which is contradicted by several issues mentioned in his own reply? The reply is unusually big and there it mentions that generators are going out of grid. Would the Minister like to clarify or will the Minister like to stand by such a categorical statement? Sir, I had asked specifically about renewable energy system based grid RES-GGS. I had asked specifically about the health of DISCOMs which are in a terrible state and everybody knows that DISCOMs are in a terrible state but the Minister has chosen not to reply to RES-GGS. On DISCOMs, he replies to me on GENCOs. Sir, my supplementary is this. What is his position on the new technology, RES stable renewable energy grids? And what is the health of DISCOMs which is going through a terrible phase? The DISCOMs are unable to honour their commitment because their bills are delayed. Instead of going in for DISCOMs, he has gone in for GENCOs.