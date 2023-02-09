Jawhar Sircar’s Supplementary Questions during Question Hour on February 9, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on the sharp points of difference that have emerged regarding judicial appointments between the Supreme Court and the Union government

Sir, I asked for a specific reply to the ongoing differences between the Supreme Court and the Executive. We, as the Legislature, have the right to ask these questions but what I get by way of reply is that it requires consultation — of course, we know it — and differences of opinion, if any, are mutually reconciled. So, am I to understand that all differences are mutually reconciled? In the same sentence, you have used the words that only the appropriate person is appointed. सर, मैंसप्लीमेंटरी ही पूछ रहा हूँ। Do you consider Victoria Gowri’s appointment to be of really an appropriate person, one who has been accused in public of casteist remarks, of remarks against minority? This is in public domain. Everybody on earth knows that Victoria Gowri’s opinion has been challenged… Sir, I am saying this with delicacy. Whatever be it, mistakes happen. Sir, the Minister has not replied correctly. I asked for sharp points of difference, not conflict. So, don’t put words in my mouth. I asked for sharp points of difference that have not been responded to. And, Sir, one more to this is, he has mentioned about 127 proposals of High Court Judges that are lying vacant. When would these be taken up? Eighteen proposals have been rejected.