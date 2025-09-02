Insult to the Bengali language is an insult to Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee

In protest against the harassment of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states, All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee marched alongside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 16. The rally started at 1 PM from College Square on Wednesday and concluded at Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala.

From Odisha to Jaihind Colony in Delhi, allegations of continuous harassment of Bengalis have been surfacing. People are reportedly being persecuted simply for speaking Bengali. Even electricity and water connections are being cut off. A few days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vented her anger about this on the social media platform X. This time, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee took to the streets to protest against the harassment of Bengalis.

After today’s rally, Abhishek Banerjee expressed on the social media, his humble respect and gratitude to all regardless of caste, creed, or religion, who walked in the grand rally with Jananetri Mamata Banerjee, braving the heavy rain in the struggle to protect the dignity of the Bengali language and the honour of Bengalis. In his post, Abhishek Banerjee he further wrote that, in BJP-ruled states, Bengali-speaking workers are being subjected to inhuman atrocities and are being detained by labelling them as ‘Bangladeshis.’ This is nothing but a planned attack on our democracy.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote that the sacred soil of Bengal is the land of Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Swami Vivekananda. This land is also of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives in the country’s freedom struggle. The BJP must remember: ‘An insult to the Bengali language is an insult to Bengal.’

He wrote that Trinamool Congress is determined to fight against the persecution of Bengali-speaking workers. Democracy has been trampled in BJP-ruled states. He said that he firmly believed that the ordinary people of Bengal will oust the monstrous BJP in the coming elections.”