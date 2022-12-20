Dola Sen (Rajya Sabha) on 20.12.22 laid action-taken reports on recommendations of Standing Comm in their 30th, 31st & 32nd reports on Demands for Grants (2022-23) of Ministries of Labour & Employment, Textiles, and Skill Dev & Entrepreneurship

Sir, I lay on the Table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the following Reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development:- (i) Thirty-eighth Report on action taken by Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in its Thirtieth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Demands for Grants (2022-23)’ of the Ministry of Labour and Employment; (ii) Thirty-Ninth Report on action taken by Government on the Observations/ Recommendations of the Committee contained in its Thirty-First Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Demands for Grants (2022-23)’ of the Ministry of Textiles; and (iii) Fortieth Report on action taken by Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in its Thirty-second Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Demands for Grants (2022-23)’ of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.