Derek O’Brien’s Point of Order, quoting Rule 267,regarding a discussion on the situation in Manipur

Sir, I am on a point of order. Sir, my point of order is on only one thing. It is on Page 92, and the Rule here, Sir, is very clear. ‘Rule 267.’ I am reading Rule 267, the first line. Page 92 says, “Any rule may be suspended in its

application to a motion related to the Business listed before the Council of that day, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being.” This means, no other Business till Rule 267 is first discussed. Where is Rule 176

coming to this? There is no Rule 176. It is on Rule 267, and we want a discussion here on Manipur. We want a discussion, and Prime Minister has to open his mouth Manipur, Manipur, Manipur!