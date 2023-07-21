Derek O’Brien’s Point of Order on Rules 261 and 262, regarding expunging of words from RS debates

I have a point of order today. It is relating to Rules 261 and 262, at Page 91, regarding expunging the words used in the Parliament. I have got two examples which we can quickly correct. Rule 261 states as to what can be used and what can’t be used.It is about the words being used in the Parliament.Sir, my point of order is under Rule

261.Sir, my point of order is about the words which can be used in this House or not. That is my limited point of order. I am going to give you examples under Rules 261 and 262. Three words were expunged. I am going to give

you four words. Yesterday, we said, The Prime Minister should open his mouth about Manipur in Parliament