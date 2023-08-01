Derek O’Brien’s Point of Order in the Rajya Sabha, demanding that the Leader of the Opposition be allowed to speak

Sir, a point of order. Thank you.Sir, while I am very keen to invoke former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee,Rule 260. The former Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee, said, “I will not speak today till you allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak. He has to be given a chance to speak.” He said, “Until the Leader of the Opposition speaks, I will not speak. Let him speak first.”