Derek O’Brien speaking on Govt of NCT of Delhi (Amend) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha

Sir,I stand here to strongly oppose this Bill. Sir, Mr. Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India. It is a unique privilege. Mr. Narendra Modi is the child of federalism. He was a Chief Minister – and we are told a very successful one, some people say, some people say he was good – but whatever, he was Chief Minister before he came to Delhi. He is a child of federalism. Why would a child of federalism mutilate federalism? Why? Why would a child of federalism come to Parliament, and in the last three years ensure that about one-third of the bills passed here in Parliament are anti-federal? Why? Why would a child of federalism sanction (Rs) 40,000 crores as a special budget for education, for higher education, and from those 40,000 crores, why would a child of federalism give only 700 crores to state universities? Every bill Sir (is like this) [interruptions…].Sir, Mr. Modi, and his Cabinet believe in transactional federalism. What do I mean by ‘transactional federalism’? Quick message first from somebody the BJD might listen to – Mr. Biju Pattanaik. Mr. Biju Pattanaik said, “The Centre will also have to truly respect the federal nature of our constitution.” Quote, unquote. Sir, you don’t do transactional federalism with Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. It won’t work. We will oppose your Bill whether you give us the (Rs) 12,000 crores which you owe us, 7,000 (crores) from MGNREGA, and 5,000… 4,000 crores otherwise. Sir, transactional federalism chalega nahi. October the second – to fight for the rights of the states and for what is our right, we will not beg, we will have a big rally here for our 12,000 crores. Sir, I want to ask – you are sending delegations, 160 delegations in 30 months, every time. What do you do in the BJP states? If three dogs are barking in Chennai, you send a delegation there. If four cats are fighting on the street in Bengal, you will send a delegation there. My question is – how many delegations do you send to Uttar Pradesh which has had the highest number of murders in this country? How many delegations do you send to Assam, which has the highest crimes against women? How many delegations do you send to Madhya Pradesh, which has the (highest) crimes against children?Sir, please. This is a political house. We will make political points. They cannot be allowed a free run. Sir, yesterday, the last time you spoke, the Home Minister said we have all come together. He said we have all come together as ‘INDIA – Jeetega Bharat’. Sir, one minute, let me finish, don’t interrupt my flow.Sir, I am talking to you because we all have come together according to one theory – is because we are all for (ending) corruption. Look who is giving us lectures on corruption sir. This government has three most important ministers – the PM, the HM, and the WM, who is not here today, the WM. The Washing Machine. Sir, let me tell you … Sir, please let me tell you. Sir, please allow me to speak.Sir, theatrics? Sir, what happened in Maharashtra is theatrics.This is a government which talks about corruption. Sir, in Maharashtra, three weeks ago, the same people were saying that side has got corruption. Now the same people are saying you have always belonged to us, in other words what? You were supposed to go to jail, now you are like us, so both of you should be in jail actually because that is the logic. Sir, this is the state of corruption … This government, yesterday we heard in Lok Sabha, is telling us about dynasty? I will give them a free idea for dynasty. You bring a Bill in Parliament, stopping every Member from a family, saying only one Member, one person (from a family). Will they bring that Bill in Parliament? Sir, they will not! … [interruptions]… Sir, sir, let me finish. Sir, protect me sir… Sir, give me two minutes…Very good, sir. We have a clear difference of opinion here on this Bill. That is why a former Prime Minister has found it important enough to be present here to come and vote with us on the Bill. We acknowledge that, that is why a Member of the JDU has come in an ambulance. So we believe Sir. Mr. Shibu Soren is here also unwell. I agree that we have a difference of opinion on the Bill, it’s our view, it’s their view…Sir, 15 seconds… 15 seconds. Please allot 15 seconds to discuss Manipur Sir…