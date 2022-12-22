Abir Ranjan Biswas asked in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on 22.12.22 about the steps being taken to prevent ill-treatment of foreign tourists

Sir, though my question does not relate to this subject, yet it is of grave concern. Sir, it often appears in the media… Sir, foreign tourists are ill-treated by goons and miscreants. And, this paints a very gloomy picture of our nation abroad. I would like to know what effective steps the Government has taken or is contemplating to take in order to combat this menace.