Santanu Sen, on March 14, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, endorsed the winning of Oscar Awards by Indian films, hailing it is “an honour for the entire country”

Sir, I sincerely congratulate them. Definitely, it is a matter of great pride. It is an honour for the entire country. I sincerely endorse the statement made by our learned Member, Shrimati Jaya Bachchan that it is not the north or west or south or east, it is an achievement of our country at large. Thank you.