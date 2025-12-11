Samirul Islam’s Zero Hour mention on including the Kurmali, Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution

“Hon. Chairman Sir, I thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak. Through you, I demand to the Central Government that the Kurmali language, Rajbanshi language, and Kamtapuri language be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. In the case of West Bengal, in the Jungle Mahal districts, specifically Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, and Paschim Medinipur, the majority of people from the Kurmi community speak in the Kurmali language. Apart from West Bengal, people of the Kurmi community reside in Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Our West Bengal Chief Minister, hon. Mamata Banerjee, gave official recognition to the Kurmali language in the Legislative Assembly in 2018. Furthermore, she has established a Kurmi Development Board. She has granted approval for the study of Kurmali literature at the SidhoKanho-Birsha University in Purulia, and Kurmali literary studies are also conducted in two other colleges. We all know that the mother tongue is equal to mother’s milk. Therefore, through you, I demand that the Central Government include the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule. Chairman Sir, in the North Bengal districts of West Bengal, specifically Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Dinajpur, and Malda, people of the Rajbanshi community reside. The majority of the Rajbanshi community speak in the Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri languages. Apart from West Bengal, people of the Rajbanshi community are present in Assam, Meghalaya, and Bihar. West Bengal’s hon. Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, officially recognized the Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri languages in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in 2018. She has established a Rajbanshi Development Board and a Rajbanshi Language and Academy Board.

Additionally, she has created 2010 government schools where teaching is conducted in Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri languages. Through you, I demand of the Central Government that the Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri languages be included in the Eighth Schedule. Chairman Sir, I want to bring another important matter before you. The indigenous (Adivasi) people of our country are worshippers of nature; they worship nature. Their primary religions are Sari Dharma and Sarna Dharma. In West Bengal, various communities such as Santhal, Bhumij, Munda, Kora, Lodha, Oraon, Sabar, Birhor, Mech, Rava, Kariya, Mahali, Chik Baraik, etc., follow the Sari and Sarna religions.

Thinking of them and their various issues, our hon. Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, passed a resolution recognizing Sari Dharma and Sarna Dharma in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in 2023. According to the Constitution, every person has the right to practice their religious beliefs. Therefore, through you, I demand of the Central Government: The tribal communities who have been living in this Bharat Varsha (India) for lakhs of years, their religions, Sari Dharma and Sarna Dharma, should be given recognition immediately. The West Bengal Government is sending letters repeatedly to update the status of Sari and Sarna Dharma, but the Central Government is not giving any reply to the West Bengal Government. I demand through you that the Central Government grant immediate recognition to Sari Dharma and Sarna Dharma.”