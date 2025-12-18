Ritabrata Banerjee’s speech on The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB – G RAM G (विकवित भारत – जी राम जी) Bill, 2025

Thank you Sir, I stand here on the behalf of my party AITC to firmly oppose both the renaming of the Bill and the replacing of the MGNREGA Act by VB-G RAM G Bill 2025. In 2005, the NREGA was enacted revolutionizing rural India’s idea of livelihood security. In 2009, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, this scheme was named MGNREGA, based on the vision and concept of rural self-reliance of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. After 16 years, why do you suddenly want to change its name? Have you discussed this with the opposition? Have you taken the opinions of the state Governments? Have you sought the views of civil society? You have not. In fact, when one possesses a * mentality or a * attitude, such consultations are not expected and naturally, you haven’t conducted them. In 2015, in the Lok Sabha, Sir, we heard. This statement, which we heard in 2015, was made by none other than the hon. Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi. You haven’t been able to defeat us in Bengal in the last six elections. Out of that frustration, the frustration of not being able to win elections in Bengal, you have withheld our funds and are trying to starve the people of Bengal. This is our rightful money, our earned money, our just money, it is not an act of mercy, nor a favour, nor charity. This is not anyone’s family property; it is the money of the people of Bengal that you have withheld. Until 2022, we were the top-performing state. 1.37 crore rural families were receiving work through this scheme. You were defeated in 2021, and in 2022, you blocked the funds and stopped the payments. You have withheld the money of our 59 lakh people who worked and shed their sweat to earn it. You will receive an answer for withholding their money. Honouring the dignity of labour is not in your nature. You do not know how to respect labour. The people of Bengal have the power to demand an answer for stealing the rightful money of the poor. You will realize this when the election results are out. 52 thousand crore rupees, Sir! Not one or two rupees-we are owed 52 thousand crore rupees. And, Sir, I must point out, Sir, the funding pattern of the Bill. Previously, it was 90:10, that the Union Government provided 90% and the State Government 10%. Now, without any discussion or consultation, you have made it so that the State must provide 40%. Furthermore, any amount spent beyond what the Union Government has allocated to the State would have to be borne entirely by the State. This is an attack on federalism. You are attacking the federal structure. You have given a mandatory 60 days off period. The ones who want to work, you are forcing 60 days of forced unemployment on them. This attack on the federal structure has reached such an extreme that though the National Level Steering Committee has been formed to determine which State gets employment, yet, there is not a single representative from the States on this committee. Nothing could be more unfortunate or more condemnable than this. Sir, in the recent judgment, the Kolkata High Court directed the Union Government to resume MGNREGA operations in West Bengal by 1st August 2025. Instead of complying with the order, the Union Government challenged it before the hon. Supreme Court, which dismissed the petition and allowed the High Court’s directions to stand. Despite this clear legal position, MGNREGA work has not been restored, and pending dues have not been released. Instead, you have imposed around 50 special conditions on West Bengal through a new order! Sir, in the absence of Central fund support, the Government of West Bengal, led by Mamata Banerjee, through the “Karmashree” Scheme, provides alternative employment opportunities to job card holders and pays wages to approximately 51 lakh workers from its own resources. Karmashree existed until now. Today, our State’s hon. Chief Minister has announced that Karmashree no longer exists in that name. Its name is now the Mahatma Gandhi Scheme. The Father of the Nation believed that the dignity of labour is the foundation of freedom. By renaming Karmashree in the honour of Mahatama Gandhi, Shrimati Mamata Banerjee aligns governance with timeless principle. This step reflects a commitment to Gandhian values in practice, where the work is respected, labour is honoured and public policy remains people centric. This is how history is respected, not re-written. Sir, the wages could have been increased, but they weren’t. No one stopped you from increasing the wages. This bill must go to a Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny. Given your track record, we insist it be sent there. Sir, I stand here to oppose this Bill on behalf of my party. And under the leadership of Ms. Mamata Banerjee and Shri Abhishek Banerjee, the people of Bengal will oppose this across every path and corner of the state. In 1915, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi went to Shantiniketan after returning from South Africa, the world’s poet, Rabindranath Tagore, was the first to address him as ‘Mahatma’. Subsequently, through various letters and writings, the name ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ spread throughout the entire country. By removing his name, you are not only insulting ‘Mahatma Gandhi,’ but you are also insulting one of India’s greatest men and the greatest Bengali of a thousand years, Rabindranath Tagore. It does not surprise us that those who worship the ones who pierced the chest of the Father of the Nation with bullets on January 30, 1948, would seek to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name. We know, Sir,… One must learn from the writing on the wall; one must observe the wall, and when one’s back is against the wall, one must write across the entire wall. You have pushed the people of Bengal with their backs against the wall. The people of Bengal are waiting for the elections. When the elections take place, the world’s poet and the greatest Bengali of a thousand years has taught us-‘Those who are poisoning your air and extinguishing your light—have you forgiven them? Have you loved them?’ The people of Bengal will not forgive you, and there is no question of love. You will receive a fitting reply in the elections. Let this Bill be sent to the Committee for scrutiny. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram! Joy Bangla!