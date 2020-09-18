Dinesh Trivedi speaks on The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Salary, Allowances & Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Sir, main aap se permission maang raha hoon. ki main vishay pe bol sakta hoon?

Honourable Member ne jo kaha gusse me, uska main pura swikriti karta hoon. Kyunki muje teen-chaar minat milein hain, main sirf bullet points padh lunga.

Is Bill ko sabhi sweekar karenge, koi doubt mujhe nahin hain, magar main ek democratic spirit ki baat kar raha hoon. Ek hota hai by the letter aur doosra hota hai spirit.

Sir, backgorund detein hain is Bill ka. Barha (12) Sansad jo ki joint committee ke member hain, unhone WhatsApp pe meeting ki. Pandhra (15) minute ka meeting mein yeh keh giya ki 30 per cent ki katauti ho jaye. Ho jane do. Magar kis prakar ki meeting ki? WhatsApp pe. Democracy.

Aap message kya dena chahte hain? Message yeh dena chahte hain ki aap ki yeh 50-60 crore se humari corona ki crisis door ho jayegi. Sir, yeh Members of Parliament hain, yeh hamare Sansad hain. Aap ko chahiye tha ki leader-on ko bulayein. Jaise agar Opposition leader-on ko bulate, woh aap ko tarika bata sakte the. Mamata ji ko aap bulate toh batatein 50 se 5,000 crore. Unhone ek rupiya bhi, jab se mantri hain, tab se nahin liya. MPLAD ki baat ki gayi hai—that is development. Hum uss se apni puri baat ko rakhte hain but Sir, aap ko yehi chahiye tha ki ‘hamein hi sab karna hai’. You just wanted to go on alone and take the credit, that’s why you did it.

Sir, the Parliament and its MPs do not have the relation of employer and employee. Nine-to-five ka job nahin hai, yeh 24×7 ka job hai. The concept of salary itself is wrong. The Parliament is not a company, that you have a 12-member board of directors which decides whether to increase the salary or cut the salary. It does not work like that. We all here are sevaks. Most of us are sevaks. Aap pramukh sevak ho sakte hain, aap pradhan sevak ho sakte hain, magar hum bhi sevak hain. Humara compensation ki baat bhi waise hain, jaise ek buddhi ma ki muskaan, ki mere bacche ko aap ne admission dila diya. Sir, Parliament ki credibility abhi khatre mein hai.

The spirit of democracy has to be on the top. Today the country is going through a huge, huge crisis and in this crisis there cannot be a sattapaksh and there cannot be a vipaksh. It has to be a paksh for Hindustan, has to be a paksh for Bharat.

It was so nice to hear yesterday, when the Defence Minister spoke, that there was nara of ‘Jai Hind’, there was nara of ‘Bharat mata ki jai’. It is very nice to hear. We are in a crisis, Sir.

Lastly, the country is looking not for your decision on cutting the salary but for a direction, for survival, for roti, kapda aur makaan. Under the NDA, the country has given you all the powers, the country has stood by you.

I will conclude by saying, hamare jo dost Member hain, unhone hawan ki baat ki. Is hawan mein humein bhi shaamil kijjiye. Hum opposition mein honge. Aap samajhte hain ki hawan mein ghee dalenge. Hum hawan me haddi dalna nahin chahte. Hum bhi Bharat Mata ke putra hain, Bharat Mata ke saput hain.