Dinesh Trivedi asks Supplementary Questions on using modern technology to strengthen railway bridges

FULL TRANSCRIPT

First Supplementary

My question relates to bridges’ safety, and safety never sleeps. So I must give a compliment to the Honourable Minister for putting so much of capex into safety. I know ki Railways is a robust organisation, magar uski vyabastha charmara gayi thi because of safety, and you are modernising. So my question is, would you also consider using modern scientific ways like 3D mapping, drones and other modern equipment to strengthen major bridges?

Second Supplementary

Sir I am aware that bridges is a vertical under the Department of Civil Engineering. Now, when you have so much capacity, would you consider having a separate department for using modern technology for bridges alone?