Dinesh Trivedi asks Supplementary Questions on e-waste (electronic waste) processing

FULL TRANSCRIPT

First Supplementary

First of all, I would like to thank the Honourable Minister for the detailed answer. Sr, as you are aware that in modern times there are modern problems, whether it be space debris or e-waste. In India, 90 per cent of e-waste is processed through unauthorised sectors. At the moment, India has only about 407 authorised e-waste processors.

My question is, I know it is work in progress, but what are your plans and how long would it take to increase the number of authorised processing centres?

Second Supplementary

I am fully in agreement with the Honourable Minister. Sir, yahan bachche ragpickers hain, and there are health issues involved. I have no doubt, as the Honourable Prime Minister yesterday mentioned, that India is youth and that India has the best talent in the world. I have no doubt about that.

Would you consider making this informal sector into a formal one, as they already know their job, so that they can also get proper employment and India can show the way to the world at large?