Derek O’Brien raises a Point of Order on the laying of papers and electronic documents

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Sir, this is about Rule 249 from the Main Rules, where the laying of papers is mentioned, or electronic documents (which is not mentioned here, though but let me give the benefit of doubt to the Member). If such a paper or such an electronic document is being laid on the Table of the House, whatever may be the information, there are enough precedences to suggest that prior notice has to be given in writing to the Chairman.

So the point is, was this electronic document given with a covering letter authenticated and approved by the Chairman, and then placed by the Member today in this House? If yes, that’s fine, if no, then please let me know.

Sir, the Minister is here, and we will take his word for it, that’s good enough. He is a senior Member, so if he says so, we will take his word for it — if the rule was followed, if the procedure was followed.