Rajya Sabha

Nadimul Haque’s Point of Order on how a Bill cannot be discussed in the House unless it was approved by the Business Advisory Committee

Sir, I have a point of order. Sir, under Rule 33(1). Sir, Rule 33 (1) says that it shall be the function of the Committee to recommend — that is the Business Advisory Committee — the time that should be allotted for the discussion of stage or stages of such Government Bills and other business as the Chairman in consultation with the Leader of the Council may direct for being referred to the Committee. Sir, there has been no BAC meeting. How can we take up the Bill? No time was allotted in the BAC meeting.