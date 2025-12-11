Mitali Bag’s Zero Hour mention on the Union government’s duty to pay the Bengal government the full dues on MGNREGS

Thank you Chairperson Sir for allowing me to speak. I pay my respects to Shri Shri Ramkrishna Thakur & Maa Sarada. The hardworking laborers of West Bengal toiled diligently, putting in their sweat and effort, to complete the 100-day work scheme. The central government unilaterally stopped funding for the state, depriving 59 Lakh workers of their rightful wages. Even those who constructed roads according to the government’s stipulated 60:40 ratio have not received their due payments. The central government owes the state 52,000 crore rupees. In this way, the BJP government has become like a landlord. West Bengal was among the leading states in terms of performance in this project. But the BJP’s feudalistic mentality against West Bengal has caused immense suffering to the common people. Our leader, Smt. Mamata Banerjee, fought this matter in court. Although the Supreme Court directed the central government to restart the MGNREGA work, it has not yet done so. The anti-Bengal Modi government

has not complied with the High Court’s order to resume the work. It’s not just my plea; on behalf of the hardworking people of West Bengal, I request that the funds due to Bengal be released as soon as possible, the workers be given

their rightful respect, and the project be restarted. Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity to speak. Jai Bangla.