Khalilur Rahaman’s Zero Hour mention on the need for a fully operational ESIC Hospital in Jangipur in his constituency

Hon.Speaker Sir, thank you for allowing me to speak. Article 21 of our Constitution grants every citizen the right to live with dignity. Affordable, quality healthcare is not merely a service; it is a fundamental constitutional right. Therefore, the lack of adequate healthcare is not just an administrative failure, but tantamount to a violation of

citizens’ rights. Despite a large number of workers from Jangipur contributing to the ESIC system for a long time, a fully functional ESIC hospital has not yet been established in Jangipur. Due to the rejection of previous proposals,

countless workers’ families are deprived of their rightful healthcare protection. Yes, only I am stating my demands. To that end, the ESIC system should ensure the protection of these beneficiaries. Sir, in a democratic state, good

healthcare is not a luxury; it is a fundamental right. Therefore, through you, I urge the Central Government to take certain specific steps. Firstly, a fully functional, modern, and well-equipped ESIC hospital in Jangipur should be immediately approved and constructed. Secondly, healthcare for workers should be given the status of a constitutional right.