JCB Basunia’s question on whether the Union government has done any survey on the number of vehicles not compatible with E20 fuel

Mananio Speaker mohoday, apner madhomme ami mantri moshai ke janate chai … In India, more than 32 crore vehicles are registered. Most of these vehicles were out in the market long before the E20 Mandate was made compulsory. After that, we didn’t get the official figure on how many vehicles are not E20 compliant. Has the government conducted any assessment or survey on this matter? If so, please let us know what percentage of vehicles are currently compatible with E20 fuel. Hon. Speaker Sir, the Minister said that mixing ethanol with petrol has reduced pollution and increased vehicle speed. However, in our real world experience, we have seen that the price of petrol has not decreased after mixing it with ethanol. Specifically, the earlier price of petrol based on crude oil prevails even after the introduction of E20 that is petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol.