I take the pledge here today to protect India’s democracy : Mamata Banerjee

Today, on 26 November, Constitution Day, Mamata Banerjee paid floral tribute to the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar at Red Road. Here are some excerpts from her speech:

Today is Constitution Day and Dr. BR Ambedkar was its Chairman [Drafting Committee]. You should know that he was elected from undivided Bengal, which makes us feel very proud of him because many do not know this history. Today, when democracy and religion are being attacked and questions are being raised on citizenship and voting rights, we must ask ourselves: do we now have to give proof of our citizenship? NRC is working behind this. We are shocked and saddened by this. This is why I take the pledge here today to protect India’s democracy, which is the biggest

We did not get freedom because of the mercy of those in power today [BJP], we got it because of the freedom fighters. 90% were Bengalis who fought for freedom, while Punjab also made one of the biggest contributions. It was Bengal that brought renaissance and revolution to India. I am reading the Preamble now

I saw this in the media that we cannot say Jai Hind and Vande Mataram in Parliament, although I do not know whether this is true, and I will ask the MP. Are they trying to destroy Bengal’s identity? We are a part of India and we are proud to say that Bengal has always fought for democracy, secularism, and unity in diversity. We are saddened to see democratic rights being taken away and division happening everywhere on religious grounds. People are being tortured, irrespective of Tapasili, Dalit, Adivasi, minority or the Hindu voters. Those who died [because of SIR], most of them were Hindus. We are all one, we must remember this

They have pushed people to the verge of dying because of the citizenship issue [CAA-SIR]. Those who were playing the dhak yesterday [in Bongaon] were crying and asking me to save them. Those who are doing politics with this, it is a shame! People’s houses have been demolished in Bihar. This is BJP’s trick, to loot after the polls. We have to unite against this

If we cannot say Jai Hind and Vande Mataram and if they disrespect Raja Rammohan Roy, is this acceptable? You are disrespecting our land! A leader is one who understands and respects people. All agencies have been complicit! I do not blame the journalists, they have been bought because their bosses are being threatened using these agencies

Do one thing [BJP] – send four crore notices and we will still fight you! I have nothing but I condemn them for what they are doing. They have pushed the nation so low. Where is neutrality? There is only unfairness and partisanship. You will no longer remain in power. Let me tell you that your government will fall in 2029. It may happen even before that! BLOs are dying everywhere. Their demands are justified. Can you imagine that they had to sit for 48 hours just for a meeting?

When I was coming back yesterday [from Bongaon], some people wanted to speak to me and I heard their grievances and did what was necessary. But why should the BLOs wait for 48 hours just to make their case heard? What kind of arrogance is this? They [ECI] are not meeting more than four representatives from our end. We have said that we will send a 10-member delegation. Why? Will they decide now whom they will meet?

How can you complete the work of three years in two months? This is a farming season. Even the journalists are not at home all day. Even the enumeration forms distribution figures are wrong. We will follow the Constitution and work as per it. Whatever guidance the freedom fighters have given us, we will follow their guidelines and not the BJP’s guidelines

[To the BLOs] You should not die by suicide because life is very precious, yet they have no mercy and took 48 hours just to meet the BLOs and listen to them. Look at the audacity of a ‘small leader’!

We have the records of all the deaths. Who is responsible for the BLO deaths in Gujarat and MP? BJP is in power there. Why are they rushing the SIR? Are they all saints? They are threatening the BLOs by saying their jobs will be taken away. Who will save your jobs when you are threatening others?