Dr Sharmila Sarkar’s Zero Hour mention on instituting a stoppage at Bardhaman Station for Vande Bharat trains commencing from Howrah

hank you, Hon. Chairperson Sir. Today, I would like to mention Bardhaman station, which is situated in my Lok Sabha constituency. I would like to express my demand regarding the stoppage of the Vande Bharat Express. Bardhaman is a very important city of West Bengal and an important railway junction as well. So many commuters travel through this station, and it connects all the adjacent districts like Birbhum, Bankura, Hooghly, Purba Burdwan, and Paschim Burdwan. Bardhaman city is an important hub for education, healthcare, and business, where so many students, patients, and people belonging to different professions travel daily. But it is very unfortunate that not even a single Vande Bharat train has a stoppage at Bardhaman Junction. All Vande Bharat trains have a stoppage either at Durgapur or at Bolpur since departing Howrah Junction. As a result, the residents of this huge scattered area are facing difficulties in boarding the Vande Bharat train. The concept behind the introduction of Vande Bharat train services was to provide enhanced rail connectivity. So, I would like to request the Hon. Minister of Railways, through you, to enhance the infrastructure of platforms and kindly provide stoppages of Vande Bharat trains at Barddhaman Junction.