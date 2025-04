Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale’s Point of Order seeking the Chair’s ruling on his notice under Rule 267 demanding a discussion on the duplications of EPIC voter identity cards

Sir, I have a point of order. Sir, my point of order is under Rule 267. I had given notice under Rule 267 for demanding a discussion on the duplicate EPIC voter cards. The notice is still alive, Sir, but it has not been read out. I would request your ruling on it, Sir. Thank you, Sir.