Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee’s supplementary question on the steps the government is taking to improve cold-chain storage and reduce post-harvest losses, particularly for export-bound fruits and vegetables

Thank you, Sir… My supplementary is this. India loses nearly 30 to 40 per cent of perishable agricultural produce due to inadequate cold storage and logistic infrastructure… This has led to consignments of Indian fresh fruits being rejected by foreign countries in the past three years. I want to know from the Government, through you, Sir: What step is the Government taking to improve cold chain storage and reduce post-harvest losses, particularly, for export-bound fresh fruits? Thank you, Sir