Sir, let us all welcome the safe return of Crew-9 to Earth after 286 days. They landed back on Earth on March 18th. Let me quote what the hon. C.M., Ms. Mamata Banerjee, said. I quote, “Welcome Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth, finally and safely after so many days. Our daughter of India returns to us and we are deeply, deeply happy and elated. We are profoundly happy for Butch Wilmore also. Hail their courage, hail their return, hail human glory! I congratulate the rescue team for their overwhelming support and success.” A few days after she made this statement, the hon. Chief Minister of West Bengal spoke at the State Assembly where she demanded that Sunita Williams should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award. This would be a fitting tribute to her remarkable achievement. Looking at India from space, Sunita Williams highlighted the Himalayas’ ripple effect, the fishing fleet near Mumbai and Gujarat and the network of lights visible across the country. The achievement of Sunita Williams would also make ISRO proud, which was established in 1969. Yes; Great institutions were built before 2014. The success of Sunita Williams has always been celebrated in India. Giving her Bharat Ratna would be the ultimate celebration. Sir, let me remind my fellow Parliamentarians that Sunita Williams was honoured on her visit to India in 2007. Among the many accolades she received, she was also conferred Padma Bhushan. I do recall the words of Sunita Williams, and, I quote, “There is one lady, I admire a lot.” In fact, that lady is now with us in Rajya Sabha. Sunita Williams was referring to Shrimati Sonia Gandhi. Despite all accolades showered on Sunita Williams from across the world and the UPA Government in Delhi, *. A few days ago, she has expressed her desire to visit her father’s home country and their ancestral village. She comes from Mehsana District, the same District where hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, hails from. Let me ask you: Now, in 2025, we demand Bharat Ratna for a super achiever with strong Indian and Gujarati roots.