Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen’s Point of Order under Rule 267, asking for the Chair’s ruling on the notice given under the rule on Friday for a discussion on the issue of duplication of EPIC voter ID cards

Sir, I have point of order under rule… Thank you, Sir, for appreciation. I have a point of order under Rule 267. For discussion on duplicate EPIC, four of us, on behalf of All India Trinamool Congress, had given notices under Rule 267 on last Friday. You had said that you would give your ruling. But, no ruling was given. Sir, notices under Rule 267 were not called out on Friday. So, I am humbly requesting your ruling of Friday. Thank you.