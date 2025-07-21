If atrocities against Bengalis do not stop, we will take the fight to Delhi: Mamata Banerjee’s warning

Today at the Shahid Minar grounds in Esplanade, Kolkata, Trinamool Congress Chairperson and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a powerful speech. She raised her voice on several issues, including attacks on Bengalis in other states, citizenship and NRC. The Trinamool supremo strongly opposed the BJP’s “catastrophic” decisions. She presented an “anti-Bengali” circular issued by the Union government and declared that if atrocities against Bengalis continue, she will take the fight to Delhi.

Highlights of her speech:

Since 1993, for the last 33 years, we have been observing this day as Democracy Day and paying tribute to the martyrs. On that day, blood was shed on these streets, 13 lives were lost. If we hadn’t fought then, none of you would have received voter ID cards.

Some people are accepting bribes to spread propaganda on social media.

The previous “narakankal government” [skeleton government, that is, killer government] ruined Bengal. Our fight will continue against Jagai-Madhai-Gadai and Ram-Bam-Shyam (a dig at opposing political factions).

We have endured immense oppression to reach we are today. This struggle will go on until there is a change in the government at the Centre.

We have reduced unemployment by 40 per cent. We have created over 83 crore person-days of employment.

Did you think Bengal wouldn’t be able to continue the 100-Days’ Work scheme after you stopped funding it? But we did. You also shut down the rural housing and rural road projects in Bengal.

Despite the Union government’s neglect, we continue to work relentlessly for the people of Bengal. We are implementing numerous welfare projects. Homes have been provided to the poor through the housing scheme. The Trinamool government has funded the renovation of religious institutions. Bengal has 94 active social welfare schemes.

The BJP is conspiring while justice silently weeps. They don’t speak for the people. Why did you disconnect electricity in Delhi? Why are you not even them allowing access to drinking water?

A confidential notification has been issued by the Union government and sent to BJP-ruled states, saying that if anyone is suspected, especially if they speak Bengali, they should be arrested and kept in a detention camp for a month. People visiting relatives are also being targeted. The government of India issued this circular now, before the elections. Over a thousand people have been jailed—some in Madhya Pradesh, some in Odisha and some in Rajasthan.

A reign of terror will be unleashed on the Bengali language. They are deciding who will eat fish or eggs. Bengal will not accept this. Here, every individual’s rights will be protected.

A BJP leader claimed there are 17 lakh Rohingyas in Bengal. The UN says there are only 10 lakh Rohingyas worldwide. Where did they find 17 lakh from?

Two female students were assaulted here. We took action. Can BJP leaders say the same? In Odisha, a girl trying to save her dignity by running from the clutches of bad people was burnt alive. Why? Give us an answer.

The Matua community is being oppressed. What will the BJP say? You seek their votes during elections and torture them afterwards. The Assam government has sent NRC notices to Bengalis in Coochbehar.

You’ve been in Delhi for 11 years—what development have you done? You promised to bring back black money and lied to the people to get votes. Where are the two crore jobs? Where is the black money? Did each of us get Rs 15 lakh?

You love to talk about misrule, but it is your government that is responsible for misrule. You gave an MP ticket to someone who tortured athletes. According to the BJP, Brij Bhushan Singh even deserves a Bharat Ratna.

I respect the Election Commission. In the name of SIR, 40 lakh names were struck off in Bihar and now they want to do the same in Bengal. If that happens, we will protest, we will gherao—we will not accept it.

You suspend funds for Bengal and then allege there is no work in the state, and thus, everybody is moving outside.

Bengal played a key role in the Freedom Movement, sparked the Renaissance. And you fear to even speak Bengali now? Bengal gave birth to Rabindranath, Bankimchandra, Nazrul. The national anthem originated here.

Break the BJP’s Delhi government, break the “double engine government”. If Bengalis are oppressed, this fight will reach Delhi. Bengal’s land will not belong to criminals. If Bengalis are arrested for speaking their language, we will fight in Delhi. I am not someone to give up. You remember Singur and Nandigram, don’t you?

Trinamool is the fruit of many struggles. The biggest looters, the ones who extorted the most ‘cut money, were the CPI(M). And it is they who showed BJP the way.

In 2026, we must win even more seats, and then our target will be Delhi. To stop the conspiracies, the BJP must be removed from Delhi.

You can’t even handle Assam, and yet you interfere in Bengal? Stop meddling or else we’ll all march in protest—let’s see how many you can imprison in detention camps.

If needed, another language movement will arise. You’ll arrest Bengalis, and then read two Bengali lines from a teleprompter and expect their hearts to melt? That won’t happen.

It’s not that easy to finish Trinamool. You think you can do it with the help of the ED and CBI? I dare you to try it.

On July 11, the Union Home Ministry wrote to us saying elections will be conducted using Central forces. Why? State elections should be handled by state forces.

How dare they sit in Gujarat and remove names from Bengal’s voter lists? You won’t be able to manage the damage. Let’s see how many people you can throw into jails.

We are ready to die, but will not tolerate oppression or insults against Bengali or any language.

We will build a Durga Angan like Jagannath Dham.

People are happy today, and that’s why they (BJP) are burning with jealousy.

Against terrorising Bengali-speakers and insulting the Bengali language, from July 27, which is celebrated as Nanur Day, we will hold rallies every Saturday and Sunday with all language-speakers.

The more slander you throw at Trinamool, the stronger we will become. Today’s crowd is a record. With this crowd, not one but ten Brigade Parade Grounds can be filled up.

Our vow today is: As long as we live, we will not allow linguistic terror; we will not accept disunity.

Today, at the Shahid Minar grounds, we take an oath: Our fight will not stop until you leave.

You keep on marching to Nabanna and standing outside my house? Then get ready for us to march to your homes.

Earlier, our slogan was, “We won’t seek revenge, but change”; now, our slogan has become, “You will be stopped and silenced. Our vision is your extinction”