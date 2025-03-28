Lok Sabha MP Sougata Ray opposing the introduction of The Indian Ports Bill, 2025

Sir, under Rule 72(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, I oppose the introduction of the Indian Ports Bill, 2025. The Indian Ports Act was enacted in 1908. At that time, all the ports were under the Centre and under the ownership of the Central Government. But in recent times, many private ports have come up and parts of the Government ports have been leased to the private companies. The present legislation does not appear to be adequate to control the private ports. It has been proposed in the new Bill that a new adjudicating mechanism will be set up. So far as the wages of port workers are concerned, they are finalised through a tripartite mechanism in which the labour has an equal role. The present Bill may take away the rights of the workers. Hence, I oppose the adjudication and I oppose the Bill.