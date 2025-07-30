Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal’s supplementaries to her starred question to the PM on the key aims of, and safety measures for, the Gaganyaan Mission and steps being taken to develop space start-ups

Sir, the Department of Space headed by our hon. Prime Minister has only provided a sketchy statement about various schemes which are implemented through space technology across the country. I would like to know from the hon. Minister what are the key milestones achieved under Ganganyaan Mission and how the Government is ensuring technological self-reliance and astronaut safety. Sir, I would like to ask the hon. Prime Minister if he could please elaborate the steps being taken to promote the development of small and medium-scale space startups, including funding support, technology sharing, and incubation infrastructure?