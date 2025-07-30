Lok Sabha MP Mitali Bag’s Zero Hour mention on the atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers

Thank you, Honourable Chairperson Sir, for letting me speak. The people of West Bengal have been repeatedly attacked and deprived. Now the attack on the Bengali language has begun. That’s why I say Rabindranath is in everyone’s heart, Nazrul in their consciousness. Which effectively means that Bengal belongs to Rabindranath, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Matangini, Vidyasagar, and Rammohan. I strongly protest against how Bengalis are being oppressed in BJP-ruled states and are being labelled as Bangladeshi, and the Bengali language is being terrorised. We say “Look at the country’s great unity among different languages, different opinions, different clothes, and diversity”. People of all religions should live together, this is the nature of India. Then why this hypocrisy? Why is there a brutal attack on Bengalis? Today, all of a sudden people are shouting that the Rohingyas are entering India. So, does the person who has himself taken the responsibility of guarding India not know anything? When the Mumbai attack happened, Modiji told the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-the border is yours, the BSF is yours, the coastal security is yours, then how did the infiltrators come? Why shouldn’t this question apply to Modi-ji today? Bengal wants to know, India wants to know. BJP is poking a sleeping volcano.