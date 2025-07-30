Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra’s Zero Hour mention on the need to implement the Krishnanagar-Karimpur railway line project

Thank you, Honourable Chairperson, Sir. First of all, I would like to speak in Bengali to protest against the ongoing attack on the Bengali language and Bengali speakers across India. My constituency is Krishnanagar. There has been a long-standing public demand for the KrishnanagarKarimpur Railway Line. During Mamata Banerjee’s tenure as the Railway Minister, she mentioned this project in the Railway budget. This Railway line is being demanded by 12 Lakh people. When I became the MP in 2019, I reiterated the importance of this project to the Railway Ministry and requested them to complete this. Honourable Railway Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, had sanctioned 2 crores to conduct a feasibility study. That study ended in December 2023. We didn’t get any further information on that. It was informed to us by the Railway Ministry two months back, that they have decided to shelve the project for the time being. Which means they won’t be able to carry out this project at the moment. Railway is a very important medium for commuting throughout the country. The Krishnanagar-Karimpur Railway line will benefit 12 Lakh people from three assembly constituencies. You must provide a universal service. Making profit shouldn’t be the only mandate of the Railways. Even if you can’t make a profit, you still have to immediately start this railway line under the universal obligation. Please don’t shelve this and restart work on this.